Trader charged over alcohol affixed with counterfeit tax stamps

A trader who had been found with alcohol products affixed with counterfeit excise stamps in Trans-Nzoia County has been charged at Kitale Law Courts.

Naomi Jepchirchir Kimutai was charged before Resident Magistrate Hon. Irene Kabuteh for being in possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps contrary to provisions of Excise Duty Act 2015.

She was found with 303 bottles each containing 250ml Smart Vodka, 357 cartons each containing 20 bottles of 250ml Magic Times Spirit, 11 bottles each containing 250 ml Tycoon Vodka and 580 bottles each containing 250 ml of African Special Vodka.

The goods were packaged in 43 cartons sealed and labelled KWAL however none of the products belonged to the manufacturer.

The goods have a tax implication of Ksh 149,322. She was arrested on 13th November 2024 selling the alcohol at her shop Cheers Wines within Kachibora Shopping Centre in Cherangany Area in Trans-Nzoia County.

She denied charges and were released on a bond of Ksh 60,000 or a cash bail of Ksh 25,000. The case will be mentioned on 15th January 2025. Meanwhile, Michael Mbugua Kamau, a liquor trader was charged in Gatundu Law courts with possession of illicit liquor worth Ksh 405,136.

Mbugua, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Hon. Rachael Ng’ang’a, denied the charge of being in possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps Contrary to the Excise Duty Act, 2015.

A multi-agency team arrested the accused person on 2nd December, 2024 at his shop, Lucky Pot Distributors at Karai area within Kiambu County.

He was found in possession of 64 crates each containing 25 bottles of 500ml of liquor branded “Apple Ice Vodka” He denied the charges and was granted cash bail of Ksh 200,000 or alternative bond of Ksh 500,000.

The case will be mentioned on 6th January, 2025. KRA, in collaboration with other government enforcement agencies, are pursuing unscrupulous traders involved in the illegal liquor manufacturing, smuggling of raw materials such as ethanol, tax evasion through production of counterfeit excise stamps used in the second generation alcohol and distribution of the products in the market.