Japanese striker Kusaba dreams of winning FKF Premier League Golden Boot

When he came to Kenya at the start of 2023, Yuto Kusaba had harbored a dream of playing professional football back at home in Japan, laying his sights on the J League and ultimately, the national team, Blue Samurai.

As he played through college football, he wanted to break into the Japanese leagues, but the way was never coming through.

Yuto featured for lower-tier sides in Japan including St. Andrews FC, Momoyama Gakuin University, and FC Basara Hyogo in the Kansai Soccer League between 2019 and 2023.

Ultimately, he made quite an unorthodox decision, moving to Kenya. He traveled to the East African country as a volunteer for an NGO in Embu, a town in the outskirts of the capital city Nairobi, and it was while there that he joined fourth-tier side FC Zenshin.

Yuto, set to turn 24 in January, was then scouted by FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars in August 2023, but it was not until January 2024, that he was given the green light to play his first match due to international clearances, and the opening of the Kenyan transfer window.

He made his debut for City Stars on February 4th with a substitute appearance against Shabana FC at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

He registered his maiden Kenyan Premier League goal with an 85th minute penalty against Muranga Seal at the Police Sacco Stadium on April 13. He scored a brace against KCB in the 2023-24 Premier league season ender at Utalii grounds on June 24 to end the season with three goals.

And now, speaking to Telecomasia.net after completing his first calendar year in Kenyan football, Kusaba has huge dreams and expectations of reaching the highest heights of not only Kenyan football, but globally as well.

He still dreams of going back to Japan and playing in the J League.

– How has your experience been, playing in Kenya for the last two years?

– The experience has honestly been great since I came. It is a new environment, a new culture and new people and every day has been a learning experience for me. I have met so many great people who have made it easier for me to settle down and now I feel like I am at home. It is an amazing feeling and to experience the football here is something great. It is totally different from back home but I am enjoying it.

– You started off playing in the fourth tier, where you were shining. Has the Premier League been a different experience?

– It has been very interesting. The Premier League is not easy, it is tough and I am excited for the challenge. There is no easy game every day, you have to give your best. But I have been able to adapt really quickly. It wasn’t easy at the start especially as I had to stay a while before playing but I have now grown into it.

– And City Stars as a team and as a family how has it been?

– Well, I joined them midway through last season and they welcomed me really well. They are a very good team and a good family and I enjoy every moment with them. This season we endured a very tough start. In the first five games we couldn’t win and it wasn’t an easy time for everyone. But we changed the spirit, we came in with some new determination and now things are looking good for us.

– When you came in there was an issue with language. How did you adapt at first because now you can speak good English?

– Yeah, it was a bit tough especially to communicate with teammates because you know football is all about communication. But, my teammates were very understanding, they helped me learn and at times help me understand what the coach wants. I really appreciate them because they were very patient with me. At least now we can have a conversation though not still the best but I will get there.

– Everyone keeps asking, why Kenya?

– When I graduated, I wanted to be a professional footballer in Japan, but it was not possible. I tried to look for another league and I thought Kenya was interesting and I thought why not? Let me come and try this challenge. I found some Japanese people who helped me get here to achieve my dream of playing professional football.

– Now that you are here, tasted the action and known what the league looks like, what are your ambitions and targets as a player?

– Having been in Kenya for almost two years now and played in the top flight, how confident are you of succeeding?

– I am very confident because I have seen my abilities and I have seen I can compete. Everyday I get better and I am sure if I play here next season again, I will be a way better player and I will succeed even more. I have a lot of confidence in myself.

– Finally, in your football journey and personal aspirations, who inspires you?

– I am really inspired by Keisuke Honda (Former Japanese international). He achieved so much in his career playing abroad and has also inspired very many children in Japan to play football. One day, I would want to achieve great things like him and his success always motivates me to keep working.