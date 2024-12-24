It Is a Tough Job, But We Must Deliver: LOC Chairman Musonye on Being Ready for CHAN

Kenya faces a race against time to get its venues ready ahead of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN). Kenya is set to co-host the tournament alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania, the first time ever it is being hosted by three countries.

This will be more of a dress rehearsal, ahead of a similar co-hosting arrangement for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kenya has lined up to use the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and the Nyayo National Stadium as two principal venues for matches, while the Police Sacco Stadium, the Ulinzi Sports Complex and the Kasarani Annex have been picked out as training venues.

While the training venues remain on course for usage as the work required on them is minimal, there remains a mountainous task with the two principal match venues, as work remains way behind schedule, just over a month to the tournament.

Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairman Nicholas Musonye has spoken to Telecomasia.net on the progress of the work so far and what is required to make the CHAN dream a reality, from February 1.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe, Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba and vice president Seidou Njoya were in the country in the latest round of inspections, and they exuded confidence that Kenya will be ready for the tournament.

It is this confidence, that Musonye tells Telecomasia.net, is pushing them to ensure everything is ready.

– Looking at how much work is there to be done, how confident are you the deadlines will be met?

– Yes, there is a lot of work to be done. We are working day and night, burning the midnight oil to make sure that we meet the deadlines. We have had meetings with the contractors at all the venues and we are keeping them on toes. As an LOC we are meeting daily to ensure that everything that needs to be done is done. It is not an easy job but we will get it done.

– How big is the challenge in your hands?

– The challenge is massive, we can’t deny that. There is a lot of work to do but the good news is that, a lot has been achieved since we started work. Where we were before the Committee was formed is not where we are now. We have made tremendous steps and that is why the CAF delegation was really impressed when we came in. What remains is still a lot but we are doing the best we can to move with speed.

– The recent visit by the CAF president was very important. What assurances have you got from them as far as support is concerned?

– It was very crucial to have them here at such a time as this. Their presence gives us a lot of confidence and a stamp of approval that they have our backs and are behind us. The words from the president (Motsepe) really gave us the assurance that every Kenyan needed and now the buck stops with us and we keep working.

– You have experience with running East African football and have also worked in major tournaments before. How confident are you in Kenya’s abilities, basing on your experience?

– Kenya is more than ready and capable. If we get our facilities in good shape, I know we are going to organize a very good tournament. We have everything that is required to have things going; our infrastructure is very good, we have good hospitals, our internet connectivity is the best in Africa and our hospitality can’t be compared to anyone. So I am very confident and optimistic.

– We know that for things to move and have the facilities ready, the government has to play a key role. How much of support are they giving to the LOC?

– The Ministry is doing everything it can to give us support and avail all resources needed. This matter is very close to President William Ruto’s heart and therefore, we get all the support we need. I believe they have done their best and we will keep pushing to have the best until we host our first game.

– How big is it to have East Africa host this tournament?

– This is really big for the region. We have always wanted to host big competitions even from the time when I was at CECAFA and I am delighted to see this achieved now. IN terms of growing our football this will be a very big step and a milestone. Also, we are co-hosting the 2027 AFCON and the CHAN will show us where we are and what we can improve in 2027.

This committee is also mandated with delivering the 2027 AFCON for Kenya. How crucial is it to have it set up this early?

– Very very crucial. We need to get everything in the best shape because the AFCON will not only be watched in Africa but across the globe. We saw how big the last AFCON in Ivory Coast was. We want ours to be even bigger. For us, work does not stop after CHAN. Immediately the final whistle goes for the CHAN final, our work for AFCON 2027 starts.

– What is your message to Kenyans and East Africa ahead of CHAN 2025?

– For Kenyans, we are doing our absolute best to deliver an unforgettable CHAN 2025. Like President Motsepe said, this is going to be the best ever in the tournament’s history and we will do exactly that. East Africa is known for is quality and workmanship and we will make sure that this is achieved and maintained. We will host a great tournament that will be remembered for many years by the rest of Africa.