Youth urged to take up sports as a lucrative venture

Youths have  been challenged to  identify and develop their talents in sports which has proved to be a lucrative venture both locally and internationally.

Speaking at the Lwanda Dudi Secondary School grounds during The Charles Wambia at 60 Super cup, local leaders promised to work together to empower the youth through sports.

Wambia who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Heroes Council donated various sport equipment including footballs to various clubs in the region.

He urged the local youth more so girls to emulate Kenyan women under 17 who recently left a mark in the global arena.

“Only the women under 17 have played at the World Cup. I urge our leaders to make talent naturing a priority,” he urged.

He pledged to continue supporting sporting talent at the grassroots.

The chief guest during the tournament, Ben Omboko, a local member of County Assembly   urged  youth identify and develop their talents in sports  which is has turned out to be a lucrative sources of income  from local and international platforms.

