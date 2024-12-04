Youth Employability Summit 2024: Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri advocates for more platforms to empower youth

Nairobi County today hosted the inaugural Youth Employability Summit 2024, addressing youth unemployment and socio-economic disparities in the region.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, presiding over the event, stressed the importance of empowering young people through skill development and innovative solutions. The summit gathered a diverse array of stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector leaders, educational institutions, community organizations, civil society groups, and youth representatives from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions throughout Nairobi.

“This summit underscores our commitment to empowering our youth through skill development and creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods,” said Deputy Governor Muchiri.

Key discussions centered on strategies to enhance employability, foster innovation, and bridge gaps in the job market. The event highlighted the role of TVET institutions as essential drivers of economic growth, equipping young people with the practical skills needed to secure formal employment or pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

“As a county, we must prioritize technical training and provide opportunities for our youth to thrive,” Muchiri stated, urging continued investment in TVETs to combat the city’s high youth unemployment rates.

For many participants, the summit marked a significant step toward addressing long-standing challenges and unlocking the untapped potential of Nairobi’s youth. By fostering collaboration and driving actionable solutions, the county reaffirmed its commitment to building a skilled and resilient workforce capable of meeting the demands of a dynamic job market.

As Nairobi charts a path toward a brighter future, initiatives like the Youth Employability Summit 2024 signal a renewed focus on creating opportunities and reducing barriers for the city’s vibrant and ambitious youth population.