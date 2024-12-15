Yaiku community to be recognised as a tribe in Kenya

As the country prepares for the commemoration of the International Day of Minority next week, the Yiaku community in Laikipia County has been assured of allocation of government opportunities through affirmative action.

Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, speaking at Kurikuri in Laikipia North sub-county, stated that the Yiaku peoplewould receive an equal share of employment in the public service, just like any other community in the country.

“Despite the economy developing at a slow pace, we must implement affirmative action. When an opportunity arises, people who have been sidelined, like the Yiaku, need to be supported; when we plan for others, we plan for the Yiaku too,” said Koskei.

The Yiaku, a Cushitic community in Mukogodo Forest, is among the few tribes in the country yet to be recognised as a tribe.

Koskei pointed out that the Yiaku people have the right to employment and to serve in the government, adding that he is committed to ensuring they receive opportunities and participate in nation-building.

“I want to assure you that, in collaboration with the county government, we are working closely to promote education in these areas so that they can secure employment like others. We don’t want discrimination based on tribe or size. We will ensure the Yiaku receive their fair share of employment,” he said.

The head of public service revealed that through affirmative action, minority communities would also benefit from and enjoy the fruits of working in government.

He further pledged that they would receive their tribe code upon reviewing the memoranda presented to him by the Yiaku community.

“We have heard your issues and received the memoranda; we will review them carefully and address the challenges you have pointed out. Regarding the issue of coding, we will follow the laid-down measures by the government so that you can also receive your code,” assured Koskei.

In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared that the Yiakunte language was on the verge of extinction. At that time, only nine people could speak the language fluently.

The situation has deteriorated, with only two elders, aged 90 and 104 years, who can speak the endangered language fluently.

Through their continued efforts, the Yiaku community has established a cultural centre inside Mukogodo Forest that serves as a library as wellas a classroom, where adults and children can learn the Yiaku language with the help of artificial intelligence. For instance, an app has been developed to preserve their language digitally and provide AI-enabled learning with audio-based responses to questions in English, Swahili, or Yiaku.

The Chairperson of the Gender and Equality Commission, Rehema Jaldesa, promised that their grievances would be presented to the President during the minority day celebration on December 18 next week.

She stated that no one would be left behind, including women and persons with disabilities.

Koskei was accompanied by Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, Laikipia North Member of Parliament Sarah Korere, Principal Secretary in charge of Energy Alex Wachira, his counterpart for Agriculture, Jonathan Mueke, and Chairperson of the Gender and Equality Commission, Ms Rehema Jaldesa, among others.

Meanwhile, on 18 December 1992, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the UN Declaration of the Rights of Persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities to protect and promote minority rights.