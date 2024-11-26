The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, in collaboration with Athletics Kenya, has organised the World Aids Day half marathon set for this Sunday in Nairobi with the aim of creating awareness on prevention of the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The race, which will coincide with this year’s celebration of World AIDS Day, will comprise the half marathon, 10 km, 5 km family fun run, 2 km CEO race, and the 10 km wheelchair race.

NSDCC CEO Dr. Ruth Masha said they have also lined up other activities such as candle lighting, memorial vigils, and medical clinics with proceeds from the race channelled towards helping people who are on HIV injectable drugs.

Athletics Kenya, the Nairobi branch, which is organising the race, has called on both professional and amateur athletes to take up the opportunity and participate owing to its good prize money structure and a platform to showcase their talent as Kenya joins the rest of the world in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The half marathon will start outside Nyayo Stadium with participants running through the CBD at 7am.

Winners of the half marathon will be rewarded Ksh 250,000; 1st runners-up, Ksh 200,000; and 2nd runners-up, Ksh 100,000.

In the 10km race, winners will pocket 100,000, 1st runners up 70,000, and 2nd runners up 50,000.