Wolves target Pereira as new boss after O’Neil exit

Wolves are in talks with Al-Shabab manager Vitor Pereira to replace head coach Gary O’Neil, who was sacked by the club on Sunday.

The Premier League strugglers are looking for a swift appointment and the money they would have to pay as compensation to secure former Porto and Olympiakos boss Pereira is not believed to be an issue.

Wolves have been assessing their options and have sounded other possible replacements, including ex-West Ham and Manchester United boss David Moyes.

But club sources have told BBC Sport that Pereira is the frontrunner for the job.

Pereira has been in charge at Al Shabab since February, finishing eighth in the Saudi Pro League last season. They currently sit sixth after seven wins from 13 games.

The 56-year-old Portuguese won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto in 2012 and 2013 and the Greek Super League with Olympiakos in 2015.

The Wolves squad are not due to return for training until Tuesday and Pereira could be in charge by then, with his first game Sunday’s trip to Leicester if negotiations go as planned.

O’Neil was dismissed on Sunday morning following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich which left them second bottom, four points from safety.

His backroom staff of Tim Jenkins, Shaun Derry, Ian Burchnall, Neil Cutler and Woody Dewar have also left.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.”

The departure of the 41-year-old comes just three days after Shi said the club were “united” behind O’Neil following Monday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Saturday’s defeat was their 11th in 16 Premier League games this season and they have only won twice in the top flight.

O’Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui just four days before the start of the 2023-24 season, with Wolves going on to finish 14th.