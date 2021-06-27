Wiper Movement not in talk with UDA says Kalonzo

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has refuted claims that Wiper Democratic Movement is open to political talks with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Wiper Leader said the insinuation by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau had not been sanctioned by the Party and thus the Wiper Movement is not in talk with UDA adding that Wiper and UDA ideologies are totally different.

Kalonzo said Hon. Makau made the remarks out of anger over the mistreatment Wiper and her sister parties of NASA have gone through in the hands of ODM who have refused to share funds that they receive from the political parties fund yet they assisted the party attain the numbers that make them qualify for the funding.

The Wiper Leader clarified that the two parties don’t share any political ideology nor principle and so anything talks is farfetched.

“The Wheelbarrow people believe in bottom up economy whose result is the return of harambees and handout economy yet One Kenya Alliance believes in empowerment of devolution by devolving 5 percent to the wards“ said Kalonzo

Kalonzo says he is prepared to face Ruto in the next election on 9th august 2022, which by the constitution is unchangeable, and as his main challenger and thus he cant have political talks with him.

On matters development, the Wiper Leaders announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be visiting the lower Eastern region as from 7thand 8th of July where he will commission several projects, launch others and commit of more as the co-operation of the two parties (Wiper Jubilee) blossom to the benefit of the region.

Among the projects to be commissioned and launched in the region include roads, Konza, University, Irrigation Scheme, Water projects among others.

The Wiper Leader who was addressing mourners in Nguu Masumbaward in Makueni County during the burial of Wiper MCA Hon Harris Ngui Musau who died through a road accident last week affirmed that he is in the state house race to win.