Wiper expels Farah Maalim over controversial remarks

Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has been expelled from the Wiper Party following disparaging remarks he made at a rally in Uasin Gishu County.

The announcement was made by the party’s leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a press conference where he said Maalim crossed a line with his remarks towards a section of Kenyans.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the decision was not easy to make but noted that the lawmaker crossed the line when he made disparaging remarks towards a section of Kenyans.

However, the party leader did not disclose if the party had notified the speaker of the national assembly Moses Wetangula of their decision.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo and his allies have demanded the resignation of top government officials who they accused of allegedly being behind the recent cases of enforced disappearances.

This coming a day after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi recorded a statement with the DCI at the Kilimani Police Station over who was behind the abduction of his son who has been released.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has revealed that 25 Kenyans are still missing and are unaccounted for as of June last year.

The commission also at the same time said they have recorded 85 abduction cases from the same period in the country.