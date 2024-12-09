Willy Paul thanks fans, Kenyans for support after Furaha City drama

Despite being embroiled in drama and controversy at the concluded Furaha City festival, Willy Paul has thanked his fans for showing up to the event and Kenyans at large for their support.

Paul had alleged earlier during the concert that he had been mistreated and disrespected due to a schedule change.

According to the original lineup, Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz had been expected to close the event but the amended schedule put Diamond in an earlier timeslot.

The changes caused confusion which led to disagreements between the two artists’ camps and event organisers.

In his statement, Paul called it disrespectful and asked why “Tanzanian artists” were “being given priority.”

However, Paul did manage to perform after Kenyans expressed their support by chanting his name while they waited on the grounds.

Diamond did not perform.

Expressing his gratitude Willy Paul said: “I want to thank my fans for the incredible turnout and unwavering support during last night’s Furaha City Show. Despite the challenges, your love made the performance worthwhile.”

In his statement, he also alleged that event organisers broke their promises in addition to harassing him and his dancers.

“While I prepared tirelessly to deliver the best for my fans, the event was marred by setbacks.

“My entry was delayed by over two hours, critical provisions agreed upon with the organizers were unavailable or insufficient, and my team, including dancers, faced harassment and mishandling by event security.

“Despite being a paid performer, my team and I endured unnecessary force and threats.”

The Furaha City debacle is not the only Kenyan event this past weekend to be mired in controversy, Jamaican artist Etana also had to cancel her show amid claims of “sabotage”.

The two are among many event challenges that performers and fans have faced while attending events this year.

Paul referenced these challenges in his statement calling for “fair treatment.”

“This experience highlights the ongoing challenges Kenyan artists face in their own country.

“I urge event organizers and the wider event management fraternity to treat Kenyan artists with the respect they deserve.

“Artists are key ambassadors of our culture, and fair treatment is essential for the growth of our industry.”

The event was supposed to include performances from Mejja, Khaligraph Jones, Zuchu, Rayvanny, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.