Will Kagwe redefine agriculture and livelihoods by leveraging lessons learnt from Covid 19?

By Hez Gikang’a

As Mutahi Kagwe faces the Committee on Appointments, and possibly a third stint in the hallowed corridors of power as the cabinet secretary for Agriculture and livestock development, expectations among stakeholders and citizens are sky-high that he will leverage on the lessons learnt during Covid19 when he superbly steered this critical ministry, and nation, through the pandemic, to fix the mess in the agricultural sector.

For his hands-on approach, calm demeanor, empathy, science and other evidence-backed press briefings and solutions, Kagwe was among the few Covid19 heroes feted in April 2020 by the prestigious Wall Street Journal newspaper, America’s largest and popular newspaper by distribution.

Indeed, when the history of health diplomacy in Africa is written, Kagwe’s name will undoubtedly be etched among its luminaries – he not only elevated Kenya’s healthcare agenda but also redefined how a nation can leverage global partnerships to influence regional and international health systems.

Through visionary leadership, innovative policies, and a commitment to strategic collaboration, Kagwe left behind a blueprint for transformative health leadership on the continent. This framework is much needed now in the agriculture and rural development sector due to the deleterious effects of climate change, post covid19 economic dislocation, population pressure, environmental degradation, and political polarization.

In an era where health challenges increasingly demand global solutions, Kagwe positioned Kenya as a significant player on the world stage. During High-Level Bilateral Meetings in South Africa in November 2021, his leadership was instrumental in the signing of transformative Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on health on the

continent. These agreements facilitated knowledge sharing and technological exchange, directly enhancing healthcare delivery in Kenya and fortifying its ties with South Africa.

Innovation, mechanization, technology transfer and technical assistance have been touted as key to unlocking the latent value of agriculture in Kenya, and the continent to increase productivity and put more money in farmers pockets.

Kagwe’s active participation in the Second European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East Summit in Rome was another hallmark of his tenure. This event highlighted Africa’s growing role in shaping global health priorities. Kagwe’s presence and advocacy reinforced Kenya’s readiness to co-create solutions for global public health crises, demonstrating the country’s leadership in health diplomacy.

Bilateral, multilateral and regional economic trading blocs have the potential to provide economies of scale for the agriculture and livestock value-chains, without killing local food and biological ecosystems, and it is hoped that Kagwe will amplify Kenya’s commitment to attaining food independence.

Recognizing that health threats like malaria know no borders, Kagwe spearheaded the launch of the Great Lakes Malaria Initiative in November 2021. His leadership extended beyond rhetoric, establishing the Presidential Malaria Eradication Taskforce to operationalize this initiative. This pragmatic and action-oriented approach has been lauded as a model of regional cooperation and problem-solving. As above, and to attract the Gen Zs and millennials to productively engage in agriculture, targeted interventions to real-time information, access to markets and raising the current low level of financing for the sector, which stands at a paltry 4% currently.

In addition, it is expected that he will lobby for the rise in national budget allocation to the sector from the current 3% to the 10% to meet African development commitments.

In July 2022, Kagwe’s co-chairing of the East African Community (EAC) Sectoral Council of Ministers of Health Summit in Arusha reinforced the importance of a united regional approach to health challenges. His ability to bring together diverse perspectives from across the region exemplified his skill in fostering collaboration for mutual benefit.

On the global stage, Kagwe ensured Kenya’s voice was heard. At the Health Ministers Forum in Prague in May 2022, he highlighted Kenya’s advancements in Universal Health Coverage (UHC), advocating for global support in sustaining such achievements. His attendance at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva further underscored his ability to translate Kenya’s domestic health successes into lessons and opportunities for international collaboration.

Perhaps one of Kagwe’s most notable initiatives was the Biolarviciding Malaria Vectors Elimination program. By conceptualizing and fundraising for this intervention, Kagwe tackled the problem at its source. His preventive and community-driven model has gained recognition as a forward-thinking approach to combating malaria.

Under Kagwe’s leadership, Kenya’s health sector benefited from specialized training programs for health workers at both national and county levels. His co-convening of the Kenya-Cuba Bilateral Forum in May 2022 resulted in cutting-edge health training opportunities, further enhancing the capacity and competency of Kenyan professionals.

These initiatives showcased Kagwe’s understanding of health as a strategic national asset and a powerful tool for diplomacy. Kagwe’s tenure as Health Minister transcended traditional boundaries, demonstrating how health leadership can drive societal change.

His ability to conceptualize, advocate, and execute bold initiatives elevated Kenya’s healthcare system and contributed significantly to global health resilience. Kagwe’s vision of health rooted in innovation and collaboration has left an indelible legacy of results-driven leadership.

As Africa continues to confront evolving health challenges, Kagwe’s work remains a guiding light for leaders on the continent. His tenure is a compelling case study in how strategic engagement, innovative solutions, and transformative vision can shape not only a nation but also the global health landscape. Mutahi Kagwe’s legacy is a resounding call to future leaders: bold leadership and meaningful partnerships can transform health

systems, save lives, and create a healthier world for generations to come.

It is these experiences, networks, and lessons that we expect him to leverage as he guides the key agriculture and livestock portfolio for the next two and a half years.

Hez Gikang’a is a Nairobi-based political strategist and strategic communications

professional. The views expressed in this article are entirely his

