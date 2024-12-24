What to expect from Squid Game 2 ahead of December 26 premiere

#shows

The second season of Squid Game is scheduled to debut on Thursday, December 26 globally.

The series which originally premiered in 2021, became a worldwide hit series. It is the “world’s most-watched show”, regardless of language, in both views (265.2 million, measured by total viewing divided by running time) and total watch time (2.2 billion hours) over its first 13 weeks of release according to Netflix.

In Kenya, the series remained in the Top 10, 13 weeks after its initial release on the platform according to Netflix data.

The trailer for the second season thrusts viewers back into the deadly arena where Player 456 has returned to play once more.

Three years after his victory in the lethal series of children’s games Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-jae, returns as Player 456 and is joined by hundreds of new competitors – and tries to lead them to safety.

The first season of the South Korean drama followed a group of 456 people, desperate and in debt, fighting to the death for a huge cash prize.

As in season one, the players get to vote to stop the game or keep playing. While Gi-hun encourages them to focus on “getting out of this place,” the players ignore his pleas.

“One more game,” they chant, as the cash prize fills a giant piggy-bank dangling above them.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said: “Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of season two.”

In November, Netflix announced Squid Game would return for its final run (Season 3) in 2025.