What KFCB’s dissolution means, what roles Ministry takes on

In a significant restructuring move, the Kenyan government has dissolved the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB), transferring its mandate to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts, and Sports.

The move aims to enhance efficiency, cut costs, and address fiscal pressures in the public sector.

The reforms, approved during the year’s first Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State Lodge, Kakamega on Tuesday, follow a detailed review by the National Treasury.

“The reforms will address operational and financial inefficiencies, enhance service delivery, and reduce reliance on the Exchequer,” stated the Cabinet dispatch.

This article explains what the KFCB’s role was and what the Ministry now takes over.

What was the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB)?

The KFCB was established to regulate the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution, and exhibition of audiovisual content in Kenya. Its primary mandate was to ensure that films and other content adhered to Kenya’s cultural, moral, and legal standards.

Key Functions of KFCB

Content Classification and Regulation :

– The Board classified films, TV shows, and digital content to protect children and other vulnerable audiences.

– Ratings such as PG, 16, and 18 are assigned to help guide viewers.

Censorship and Compliance :

– Ensured that content produced in Kenya or consumed by Kenyan audiences aligned with national laws and values.

– Restricted content deemed obscene or likely to corrupt public morals.

Promotion of Local Content:

– Supported the production and distribution of Kenyan films.

– Partnered with stakeholders to promote the country as a filming destination.

Licensing :

– Issued permits to local and international filmmakers shooting in Kenya.

Protecting Children from Harmful Content :

– Advocated for safe digital environments and highlighted the dangers of unregulated online content.

What mandates does the ministry now acquire?

The Ministry of Youth, Creative Economy, and Sports, which had been the parent ministry of KFCB, now assumes the board’s responsibilities.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Former Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Creative Economy, and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen said the move heralded “enhanced service delivery.”

“The various policy directives issued today by the cabinet, under the leadership of H.E President William Ruto, herald a brighter future for economic recovery and enhanced delivery,” he said.

Here’s what this entails:

Classification and Regulation of Content

– The Ministry will oversee the classification and censorship of audiovisual material to protect public morality and cultural values.

Licensing and Permits

– Filmmakers seeking licenses will now engage with the Ministry, which will handle approvals for production activities.

Promotion of Kenya’s Film Industry

– A renewed focus on marketing Kenya as a filming destination and supporting local filmmakers.

Advocacy for Ethical Content

– Continuing efforts to ensure digital safety, especially for children, by regulating harmful content on streaming platforms and social media.

Funding and Policy Support

– With more resources under a larger ministry, there’s potential for expanded funding opportunities and support for the local creative industry.

The cabinet dispatch made it clear that the reforms would address operational and financial inefficiencies and enhance service delivery but stakeholders are unsure about what this means for the industry.

Speaking to KBC Digital about the board’s dissolution, screenwriter and filmmaker Abigail Arunga said she would wait to see how the move helped creatives down the line.

“The history of KFCB has been fraught with scandal and unnecessarily convoluted mandates, its dissolution makes me more suspicious than grateful,” Ms Arunga said. “I don’t think it’s been dissolved for the right reasons – it can’t be creatives and film because this dispensation has done little to aid us in this particular direction.”

What does this mean for Kenya’s film industry?

The integration of KFCB’s roles into the Ministry represents both potential challenges and opportunities.

Opportunities

Streamlined Operations: Filmmakers may benefit from a more centralised structure, with film regulation and promotion housed within one ministry.

Access to Resources: The Ministry’s broader mandate might mean more funding and infrastructure for the creative sector.

Global Visibility: By aligning film regulation with Kenya’s youth and creative economy agenda, there’s potential to promote local productions internationally.

Challenges

Delays: Consolidating roles under a larger ministry might create delays in licensing or approvals.

Loss of Specialisation: The KFCB was solely focused on the film and content industry, while the Ministry has a broader remit, which could dilute focus on film-specific issues. However, the Kenya Film Commission, which is also a state agency, remains focused on the Kenya film industry.