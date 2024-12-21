Wetangula directs committees to commence vetting of CS nominees

Three Committees at the National Assembly are set to commence the vetting process of Nominees nominated by the President to serve in various state offices upon Parliamentary approval.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula through a communication to members said the names have been forwarded to his office for Parliamentary review and directed the relevant committees among them committee on appointments to commence the exercise and table report on suitability of nominees by January 15th 2025.

This comes days after the President William Ruto made appointments on various nominees to serve on the Cabinet and Ambassadorial dockets the proposal is now before Parliament.

Speaker Moses Wetangula on Saturday informed members currently on recess of the nomination, directing three critical committees to commence the vetting process to ascertain the suitability of Nominees.

The committee’s namely the Committee on Appointments, Committee on Defense and Foreign Relations and the Committee on Labour were directed to commence the vetting process during the recess period and submit a report on suitability of nominees by January 15th next year.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary who served in Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration Mutahi Kagwe, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo are the new Cabinet Secretaries.

Mutahi Kagwe has been nominated to serve in the Agriculture and Livestock docket, Lee Kinyanjui in the Investment, Trade and Industry while William Kabogo will serve in the ICT and Digital Economy docket.

Margaret Ndung’u and Andrew Karanja dropped as Cabinet Secretaries and nominated to serve as Kenya’s High Commissioners to Ghana and Brazil respectively will appear before the Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations.

Seven members nominated to serve at the Public Service Commission will also appear before the committee on labour for vetting.