Wetang’ula calls for fairness, consistency in legislative matters

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has appealed for fairness and consistency in how the Judiciary, civil society, and development partners engage with the legislative arm of government.

Speaking after presiding over the 2024 Annual High Court Human Rights Summit at Safari Park Hotel, Speaker Wetang’ula emphasized the principles of justice, highlighting the symbolic elements of the judicial process.

“The weighing scale and blindfold represent the Judiciary’s obligation to impartiality and the objective assessment of evidence, while the sword underscores the need for enforcement and respect for court decisions,” he stated.

In his address, the Speaker underscored Parliament’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

He called on the Judiciary to adopt a balanced approach when reviewing Bills and other legal instruments, reaffirming Parliament’s dedication to constitutional principles.

“We are guided by and shall abide by court decisions,” Speaker Wetang’ula said, assuring attendees of Parliament’s compliance and cooperation with judicial mandates.

The Speaker also highlighted Parliament’s active role in promoting human rights, referencing ongoing legislative initiatives such as the Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2023.

“This Bill aims to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities as stipulated in Article 54 of the Constitution,” he noted.

In addition, Speaker Wetang’ula disclosed that Parliamentary Committees are currently investigating allegations of human rights violations, including cases involving the British Army Training Unit in Nanyuki and the historical dumping of toxic waste in northern Kenya. “Parliamentary Committees conduct inquiries and recommend appropriate actions to address grievances,” he affirmed.

He commended the Judiciary for its steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, noting, “Over the past fourteen years, the Judiciary has consistently risen to the occasion, guiding the nation along the constitutional path envisioned by the framers of our Constitution.”

Speaker Wetang’ula concluded by expressing gratitude to the Summit organizers for fostering dialogue among key stakeholders, including legal professionals, civil society representatives, and development partners.

The Annual High Court Human Rights Summit serves as a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues relating to justice, human rights, and governance.

This year’s theme centered on fostering collaboration among institutions to enhance the enforcement of human rights laws and constitutional principles.