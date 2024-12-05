Wetangula boosts Nzoia Sugar FC with Ksh 2M to empower talent, sports development

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Thursday donated Ksh 2 Million to uplift the operations of Nzoia Sugar -FC Football Club.

Speaker Wetang’ula acknowledged that sporting is a critical sector in the country that needs to be tapped into in order to enable the youth monetize their diverse talents.

“Sporting is critical both for keeping our health in check as well as nurturing talent,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

“I have this morning donated Kshs. 2 Million to the management of Nzoia Sugar – FC to help address some of the logistical challenges the National Super League (NSL) side is facing and ensure it successfully navigates the remainder of the season,” announced Wetang’ula.

As an ardent fan of the team, he encouraged the Nzoia Sugar – FC Chairman, Evans Kadenge to continue keeping the momentum of the Football club through strengthening the team in training & skill specialization.

Hon. Wetang’ula assured Mr. Kadenge; the Son of former football legend Joe Kadenge, of my commitment to walk with the team to ensure that it achieves its goals and secure promotion to the Kenya premier league.

Mr. Kadenge appreciated the donation saying that it was a huge boost to tackle the challenges faced by the Club.

“Speaker, we appreciate your consistent support to this end. We assure you that we shall keep the fire on for the progress and prosperity of the Club,”committed Kadenge.

Hon. John Makali (Kanduyi) commended Mr. Kadenge for guiding the football club indicating that the youth have talents that the clubs needs to identify and tap in especially during the long holiday season.

Senator Wakoli Wafula (Bungoma)encouraged the youth to also focus on sporting saying that it was lucrative and energy consuming hence ensuring that the young population is consistently engaged.

MPs Hon. John Makali (Kanduyi) and Senator Wakoli Wafula (Bungoma) accompanied Mr. Kadenge when he paid Speaker Wetang’ula a courtesy visit in his office at Parliament Buildings.

Dr. Wetang’ula urged Leaders in the country to encourage the youth to diversify their skills to include sports for both economic gains and health.