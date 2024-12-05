We will be vindicated after Taifa Care success-DP Kindiki

Deputy President Kindiki Kithure has defended the Government’s roll out of Taifa Care, a new healthcare scheme introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking during the 93rd Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) graduation ceremony at the Kasarani Sports Complex, Nairobi, on Thursday, the Deputy President said the Government is deliberate and unequivocal in its prioritisation of health reforms and interventions to address and increase accessibility, affordability and availability of health services to all citizens.

“Quality and affordable healthcare is the foundation for a dynamic, prosperous and productive Country,” said DP Kindiki.

He said the transition to Taifa Care is an integral part of the Government’s pursuit of the vision of delivering quality healthcare for all Kenyans and is a key pillar in the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Kindiki assured Kenyans the Government is oncourse to resolve challenges encountered during the transition from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) now re-branded to Taifa Care.

“All the teething challenges in the transition process are being resolved and we welcome ideas and proposals to improve the roll-out and implementation of the transformative health reforms,” he added.

“Our professionals in the medical field are vital to achieving the Universal Healthcare vision. The Government will continue to create opportunities for the market ready graduands coming out of our healthcare institutions, but also exploring partnerships abroad for international labour mobility,” DP Kindiki said.

He was joined by Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa, Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni, KMTC Board Chairman Joseah Cheruiyot, KMTC CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch and other role players in the health sector.