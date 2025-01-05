Fred Ambani: We have What it takes to snap the two-decade wait for the league title

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani believes the current team has what it takes to break the team’s two-decade thirst for the Kenyan Premier League title. Leopards last won the league in 1998 and have struggled to get close to the top since then.

Ambani, who was asked to step in after immediate former coach Thomas Trucha was fired, believes the squad at his disposal can get silverware with the right support.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the coach says the last few matches of 2024 showed the kind of character the team has.

We have a very good squad with a good balance of experienced and young players. The majority of the players are young and hungry and want to show that they can do it. Some were not even born when Leopards last won the trophy but if you look at them on the pitch, they are quite eager to make things right for the club. I believe we have the right ingredients for the league. But, we must keep working, and keep improving in each game.

Leopards are unbeaten in their last five games and are fifth in the standings with 22 points, just five shy of leaders KCB who have played a match more.