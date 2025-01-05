FootballSports

Fred Ambani: We have What it takes to snap the two-decade wait for the league title

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani believes the current team has what it takes to break the team’s two-decade thirst for the Kenyan Premier League title. Leopards last won the league in 1998 and have struggled to get close to the top since then.

Ambani, who was asked to step in after immediate former coach Thomas Trucha was fired, believes the squad at his disposal can get silverware with the right support.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the coach says the last few matches of 2024 showed the kind of character the team has.

We have a very good squad with a good balance of experienced and young players. The majority of the players are young and hungry and want to show that they can do it. Some were not even born when Leopards last won the trophy but if you look at them on the pitch, they are quite eager to make things right for the club. I believe we have the right ingredients for the league. But, we must keep working, and keep improving in each game.

Leopards are unbeaten in their last five games and are fifth in the standings with 22 points, just five shy of leaders KCB who have played a match more.

You Might Also Like

‘Big’ Faith,’small’ Faith,Chebet and Wanyonyi win Diamond trophies
Muthaiga Lady Captains tourney receives boost from SBM Bank
Chelsea faces Fulham in London Derby amid managerial scrutiny
Girmay first black African to win Tour de France stage
Share This Article
Previous Article Communication and branding specialists join government delivery unit
Next Article My dream is to make the cut for Kenya’s squad for CHAN 2024: Tusker striker Ogam
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *