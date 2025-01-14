‘We are not Guinea pigs’ Kagwe says; advocates for balanced GMO adoption

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has emphasized the need for a balanced approach, advocating for the integration of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) to enhance food security while ensuring rigorous safety assessments to protect public health and the environment.

Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Tuesday chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Kagwe highlighted the importance of using science to guide agricultural policies, ensuring that products reaching the market are safe and sustainable.

Reflecting on the global concerns surrounding GMOs, he made it clear that no product will be approved under his leadership without rigorous scientific validation.

“ I can tell you that there will be no product that is going to be sold in this country under my watch, in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, that is going to be a product being tested here, we are not Guinea Pigs. This is something that I will sit with my scientists. Decisions will be made based on the basis of science and data,” Kagwe firmly declared, emphasizing that Kenya would not serve as a testing ground for products banned elsewhere.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates in Kenya regarding the adoption of GMOs. In November 2024, the High Court dismissed several petitions challenging the government’s decision to lift the ban on GMOs, thereby allowing their cultivation and importation.

Kagwe at the same time called for the finding of the National Biosafety Authority.

“The National Biosafety Authority is currently very small, unstructured and I would like to work with parliament to ensure that we support it via budgetary allocation to make sure it is sufficiently funded and properly run to help us with GMO because the GMO issues is going to become a big thing globally and so we must be ready for it.”He added.

Kagwe’s position reflects a commitment to leveraging scientific advancements to address agricultural challenges, aligning with global trends that recognize the potential of GMOs in enhancing crop yields and resilience. He also underscored the importance of public awareness and education to dispel myths and provide accurate information about GMOs.

“Public perception is crucial. We must engage in transparent communication to educate our farmers and consumers about the benefits and risks associated with GMOs,” Kagwe added.

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector are keenly observing how policies on GMOs will evolve under new leadership, with the hope that a science-based approach will drive Kenya towards enhanced food security and agricultural sustainability.