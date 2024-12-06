Villa Rosa Kempinski hosts tree lighting ceremony

The festive season officially kicked off in grand style at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi, with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Christmas Cantata.

The event brought together the magic of tradition, fine cuisine and celebratory Christmas carols, creating an unforgettable evening that set the tone for the holidays.

The tradition of lighting Christmas trees dates back to 18th century Germany, where candles illuminated evergreen trees to symbolise hope and the warmth of Christ’s light during winter’s darkest days.

This custom has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with dazzling lights adorning trees in homes, public squares and hotels, marking the joyous start of the holiday season.

At Villa Rosa Kempinski, this cherished tradition was brought to life in spectacular fashion.

Guests were welcomed with steaming cups of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, a nostalgic treat for the soul.

For those seeking a spirited twist, mulled wine and cider were also available, capturing the essence of holiday cheer. Accompanying the drinks were delicious canapés, with the smoked salmon and beef gherkins emerging as crowd favourites.

As the Kenya Conservatoire Choir filled the air with angelic harmonies, the night came alive with beloved Christmas carols. Their rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” moved the audience, delivering a deeply soulful experience.

As the choir serenaded the crowd, Kempinski’s General Manager Petra Baumann took to the stage to launch the Christmas season.

The hotel lobby erupted in cheers as the stunning Christmas tree came alive with sparkling lights, casting a warm glow that perfectly signalled the joy of the holidays.

Adding to the charm was a life-sized gingerbread house in the hotel lobby, a stunning work of art that is sure to captivate visitors throughout December.

The celebrations at Villa Rosa Kempinski continue with the Tour de Brunch on December 25th 2024 from 12:30 PM.

This lavish brunch promises an extensive spread of seasonal specialities and traditional delights in a cosy setting ideal for family and friends.

As the season unfolds, this spectacular celebration reminds us of the joy, love, and connection that make Christmas truly special.

Whether it’s marvelling at the tree’s twinkling lights or savouring a cup of mulled wine, the festive season is officially here and it’s already off to a dazzling start.