Veterinary experts endorse national livestock vaccination campaign

Veterinary professionals and key stakeholders at County level have now endorsed the national livestock vaccination campaign.

Speaking in Nairobi after meeting with County Directors of Veterinary Services, Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said that the Ministry is finalizing preparations for the exercise, saying it has already conducted successful pilot exercises in Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, and Wajir county.

The PS emphasized the need for vaccination, saying it is a practical and viable insurance against economic losses associated with livestock diseases.

Mueke expressed optimism that the exercise will be a success, as it aims to expand local and international markets for Kenyan livestock products.