Vehicle dealers given two-week ultimatum to register unregistered vehicles

Vehicle dealers and showroom operators with unregistered vehicles have two weeks to ensure all motor vehicles in their yards are registered on the NTSA portal.

In a public notice issued on Friday, December 6, 2024, and signed by NTSA Director General George Njao, the authority warned that dealers must comply by Monday, December 16, 2024, or face the revocation of their licenses and impoundment of unregistered vehicles by the police.

The government directive follows a recent multi-agency revalidation exercise involving the NTSA, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Financial Reporting Centre, and the Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS).

The exercise revealed widespread non-compliance among vehicle dealers and showroom operators across the country.

“Following the completion of the initiative, the Authority notes that several motor vehicle dealers are holding a number of unregistered vehicles in their premises (showrooms and yards), contrary to the requirements of the Traffic Act, Cap 403,” said Njao in a statement.

According to transport sector experts, many dealers delay vehicle registration to avoid depreciation of car value over time.

“The latest number plates or specific series attract more clients, which is why most yard owners prefer using dealer plates (KD) while postponing registration,” an expert explained.

This crackdown is expected to disrupt the vehicle import sector as the government moves to streamline compliance and collect millions of shillings in revenue through timely registration.

The cost of registering a vehicle ranges between Ksh 1,700 and Ksh 16,000, depending on engine capacity. With more than 1,000 vehicles being registered daily, the directive could significantly boost revenue collection for the government.