UoN leadership grilled over governance, financial woes

The University of Nairobi (UON) leadership came under intense scrutiny during a meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Education, as Members of Parliament questioned the institution’s governance, financial management, and irregular appointments.

Chaired by Tinderet MP, Hon. Julius Melly, the Committee met with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Margaret J. Hutchison and Chairperson of Council Prof. Amukowa Anangwe.

Lawmakers sought details on the operational status of the University of Nairobi in the 2024/25 academic year including the total number of students, total number of faculty members and support staff; approved budget and status of disbursements for 2023/24 and 2024/25, pending bills including salary areas.

The Committee will also sought clarification on employment status of the Management team at the University including the University’s Vice-Chancellor and all the Heads of Directorates and the recruitment process for the University’s Chief Operations Officer and any challenges faced during the recruitment process.

“The University must address these issues urgently. We cannot have a premier institution operating in such financial and leadership disarray,” Hon. Melly said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Margaret J. Hutchison, reported that the University faced a severe funding shortfall, including an unfunded Ksh 1.2 billion pension component under the Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

Members expressed concern about the institution’s ability to meet its obligations, with Hon. Nabii Nabwera describing the situation as “alarming and unsustainable.”

The Committee criticized the University for the high number of acting positions in its management. Out of 21 key roles, only seven are held by substantive officeholders, raising concerns about decision-making and accountability.

Hon. Rebecca Tonkei, MP for Narok County, questioned the commitment to filling these positions, stating, “The trend of prolonged acting appointments undermines the institution’s stability.”

Lawmakers pointed the irregular appointment of COO. Members pressed the University Council on the controversial appointment of Mr. Brian Ouma as Chief Operations Officer, despite an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) judgment deeming the appointment inappropriate.

Hon. Melly demanded detailed documentation of the recruitment process, while Hon. Nabwera questioned the council’s motivations, asking, “Why protect an appointment flagged as irregular? What is the council’s interest in this matter?”

The absence of a legally recognized organizational structure further raised the Committee’s concerns. Members requested a detailed report on the university’s organogram and statutes, which they argued are critical for effective governance.

Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, Chair of the UON Council, defended the institution’s efforts to address the challenges. He attributed some issues to historical mismanagement and resource constraints. “We are not protecting anyone. It is up to the government and the university to address these concerns comprehensively,” Prof. Anangwe said.

However, Committee Members remained unconvinced, accusing the council of failing to prioritize critical reforms.

The Committee directed the University management to submit detailed reports on the institution’s finances, recruitment processes, and governance practices within a week. The report must also include the statutes and legal framework guiding the university’s operations.