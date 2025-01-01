Unmissable entertainment events lined up for 2025

As we step into 2025, the entertainment world offers an exciting array of experiences across music, film, television, fashion, and literature.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, film buff, book lover, or trend follower, there’s something for everyone to look forward to this year.

Music

On the global music stage, fans can look out for new albums from global icons such as Sam Fender, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Central Cee.

At the same time major music events will take place including Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in February, followed by the Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.

Film

Several films are also set to be released in 2025 as the awards season kicks off with Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas, A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet who portrays Bob Dylan and September 5th which is a poignant look at the 1972 Munich Olympics tragedy.

Blockbusters will also dominate the year with the release of Marvel’s fresh adventures Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Other blockbusters set for release this year are 28 Years Later which is Danny Boyle’s return to the apocalyptic thriller series and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise.

A few year-end releases also include Wicked: For Good and James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

TV

The new year also kicks off with TV must-sees with shows such as Netflix’s Missing You, a gripping police drama.

Returning favorites include Stranger Things (final season), Wednesday (Season 2), and The White Lotus (Season 3).

New entries like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms expands the Game of Thrones universe, while EastEnders celebrates its 40th anniversary with a live, audience-driven episode.

Fashion

The fashion world is also set to delight this year with trends such as demure elegance, sporty chic, maximum volume and men’s bright office wear.

Literature

In the world of literature, 2025 promises a stellar year for readers with several new releases from renown authors such as Suzanne Collins’ Sunrise on the Weeping: A Hunger Games prequel set before the 50th games and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count, a multi-generational drama set in Nigeria and the U.S.

Several debut novels will also come out this year such as Sanam Mahloudji’s The Persians and Saou Ichikawa’s Hunchback offering unique and compelling narratives.

Another title to look out for this year is Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Theft, a coming-of-age tale in 1990s Zanzibar.

At the same time, Pope Francis’ autobiography titled Hope is set to be released becoming the first autobiography from a sitting Pope.

With a packed calendar of events, 2025 promises to be a landmark year in entertainment.

From thrilling movie releases to groundbreaking stories, it’s time to mark your diaries and immerse yourself in a world of cultural delights.