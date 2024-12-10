UN, Kenya launch Ksh3.7B joint programme on migration

The United Nations in Kenya, in collaboration with the Government of Kenya and various partners, has launched the first USD 28.5 Million Joint Programme (JP) on Migration, Mobility, and Regional Integration.

Running from December 2024 to June 2026, the programme aims to support Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on capacity building, policy advocacy and community participation to enhance social cohesion and regional integration.

The Programme is co-chaired by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with active participation from several UN agencies, including FAO, ILO, UNHCR, and UN Women.

The initiative seeks to improve governance, strengthen service delivery, and empower communities affected by migration.

The Joint Programme adopts a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, engaging state and non-state actors, including civil society organisations, the private sector, and local communities.

Through its focus on capacity building, policy advocacy, and community participation, the programme is designed to address the multifaceted nature of migration in Kenya while promoting regional integration and social cohesion.

Kenya, home to over one million migrants and more than half a million registered refugees, is a key player in regional migration dynamics.

As a country of origin, transit, and destination, migration significantly influences Kenya’s 5-year Medium-Term Plan (MTP) 2023-2027. This Joint Programme provides a timely and strategic complement to the Government of Kenya’s efforts to integrate migration across sectors and unlock its developmental potential.