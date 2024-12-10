UK sanctions Kamlesh Pattni over illicit gold trade

The UK government have imposed sanctions on British-Kenyan businessman Kamlesh Pattni and four others, including his wife and brother-in-law, over alleged involvement in the illicit gold trade.

In a statement issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), the government announced that Pattni’s assets and those of his associates will be frozen as part of efforts to disrupt illicit financial flows.

“Today’s sanctions will disrupt and deter the illicit gold trade by imposing asset freezes on five individuals, including infamous British-Kenyan gold smuggler Kamlesh Pattni and his enablers. Pattni smuggled illicit gold out of southern Africa for use in money laundering and was implicated in the Goldenberg corruption scandal in the 1990s,” the statement read in part.

Pattni, a controversial figure in Kenya’s financial history, was central to the Goldenberg Scandal, one of the country’s largest corruption cases, which cost Kenya at least $600 million (£470 million) in the 1990s.

He has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing.

In recent years, Pattni has faced accusations of participating in the illegal gold trade in Zimbabwe, with the proceeds allegedly laundered across various international networks.

The sanctions come amid the UK government’s pledge to step up its global fight against corruption.

The government announced it will introduce an ambitious anti-corruption strategy in 2025. The strategy will consolidate expertise from across law enforcement, the private sector, civil society, and academia to develop a unified UK response to tackling corruption.

“This will ensure the anti-corruption agenda is a key focus of the UK’s diplomatic engagement globally,” the FCDO added.

The announcements follow Operation Destabilise, a major investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) last week.

The operation disrupted Russian money laundering networks that fund serious organized crime, underscoring the global security risks posed by illicit financial activities.

Kamlesh Pattni’s designation falls under the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021, which targets individuals involved in corruption worldwide.

The sanctions aim to freeze assets and deter financial networks that enable corruption and money laundering.

The UK government emphasized that disrupting the illicit gold trade remains a priority due to its links to organized crime and global instability.

Pattni, who continues to deny all allegations, has yet to issue a formal response to the latest sanctions.