Ugenya: Relief for villagers as philanthropist offers to repair dilapidated road

The residents of Nyandwir village in West Ugenya are a happy lot after a philanthropic organization offered to rehabilitate gullies that have hindered their mobility for years.

Led by mzee Juma Musumba, the residents were ecstatic when Oduor Sind Foundation sent a team to embark on the repair of a road that links Nyandwir village to the Nyadorera – Ugunja road and install culverts to facilitate ease movement of goods and people.

Speaking at the site, the villagers lamented that their numerous cries to local leaders and the Siaya County Government has over the years landed on deaf ears, with the situation getting worse after heavy rainfall that erodes the road edge, leaving the gullies that have been expanding every year.

They said that on numerous occasions, they have had to rescue children who slide into the deep galleys as they try to cross a make shift crossing to Pap Olang’ primary school.

“Even people, especially the elderly have lost their limbs here especially during the rainy season” said a villager, Elly Otieno Ochieng’.

They hailed the Oduor Sind foundation for coming to their rescue, adding that the county government of Siaya should take cue from the organization and prioritise its complete rehabilitation and improvement of drainage system.

A representative of the Oduor Sind foundation, Ibrahim haji said the rehabilitation is one of the charity works that the organization was undertaking in Ugenya sub county.

“We are striving to help the vulnerable members of the community and have help some older persons whose houses were collapsing put up new ones” said haji adding that the foundation also pays fees for needy children.

His colleague, Robert Onyango alias Swesa said the organization was non-political and only focuses on programs that would uplift the society.

Swesa called for support from well-wishers and other like-minded leaders so that they could transform lives.

Early this year, the area residents took to the streets demanding action from the county government, saying that the situation was aggravated by a contractor who was awarded tender by the county government to open up the Aora Kodienya – Wath Rakuoyo road

The contractor, they said, did not work on the drainage hence exposing the area to erosion that left gaping gullies on both sides, cutting off the village.