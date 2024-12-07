Uasin Gishu CEC Janet Kosgei arrested over alleged bribery

Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Lands, Physical Planning & Housing, Janet Kosgei, has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over multiple allegations of extorting money from citizens seeking services in her office.

Kosgei was released on Thursday on police bail pending the conclusion of investigations.

The senior official was apprehended during an operation on Wednesday evening following numerous complaints from members of the public.

The reports alleged that Kosgei had been demanding bribes for land-related services, with amounts varying depending on the nature of the request.

At the time of her arrest, Kosgei had allegedly demanded Ksh 120,000 from a service seeker in exchange for appending her signature on a land lease document.

Kosgei was arrested alongside two county enforcement officers, Sgt. Geoffrey Lang’at and Sgt. Jeremiah Kipkemoi reportedly attempted to obstruct the arrest by attacking the EACC officers.

However, the detectives managed to subdue and apprehend the duo.

The three suspects, who were captured in a video clip during the operation, were detained at Eldoret Central Police Station until Thursday.

They have since recorded statements at the EACC North Rift Regional Offices as investigations into the matter continue.

The EACC has vowed to take firm action against public officers engaging in corruption, emphasizing its commitment to curbing abuse of office and restoring integrity in public service.