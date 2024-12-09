Two UN organisations engage men in fight against GBV

UN Women Kenya and UNESCO have intensified efforts towards intentional male engagement as the frontline champions to prevent femicide and violence against women and girls.

UN Women is actively collaborating with partners and stakeholders to implement initiatives that are focused on male engagement and capacity building, aiming to enhance their role in curbing violence against women and girls.

The initiatives also promote a deeper understanding of the social construction of masculinities, tailored to specific cultural and societal contexts.

Further, the two organisations are working on mechanisms that will integrate young men into the National Male Engagement and Inclusion Strategy.

“Male counterparts are defenders of women and girls that are suffering in every community around the world. While the women’s and the young women’s movements must continue to lead the movement for gender equality, we need to engage boys and young men more intentionally to achieve gender equality as well as preventing femicide and violence against women and girls,” said Mr. Sebastian Gatimu – Planning and Coordination Expert, UN Women Kenya.

Male engagement is an approach to constructively involve men and boys for the benefit of both genders, ultimately ending violence against women and girls.

The National Young Male Dialogue, hosted by UN Women Kenya and UNESCO, examined the transformative impact that can be realized in engaging men as change agents to end femicide.

The forum also delved into how gender norms shape the experience of men and boys as well as understanding the stereotypes on men and boys.

“Men can support gender equality by advocating for women’s rights, endorsing gender-sensitive policies, and participating in gender equality-led campaigns to raise awareness on women empowerment. Many men are starting to challenge the pressure associated with traditional masculinity. They are using their voices and privilege to shift norms and perceptions about gender, and are working to address the patriarchal beliefs, practices, institutions, and structures that have contributed to inequality between men and women. Men’s participation in helping to shape the future of gender roles and relations is crucial,” Mr. Gatimu added.

A country like Kenya is targeting to end gender-based violence by 2026. Men will play a huge role in actualising such goals.

Additionally, the Kenya National Policy on Gender and Development of 2019 promotes male involvement in managing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).