Two suspected gangsters shot dead in Kakamega, rifle recovered

Police have gunned down two men believed to be part of an armed gang operating in Kakamega and neighbouring counties.

The suspects were being pursued by detectives from the DCI headquarters in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer who is currently in a coma at a Kakamega hospital.

The officer was seriously injured after being attacked by a machete-wielding gang on the night of November 12, 2024, in Butere Township. Acting on a tip-off, police recovered an AK-47 rifle after a fierce exchange of gunfire with two suspects, who have yet to be identified.

“Following intelligence leads to the suspects’ hideout at a rented house in Matungu village, DCI’s Operation Action Team and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau cordoned off the rental unit and ordered the suspects to surrender,” the DCI stated.

In defiance, the two suspects engaged officers in a gunfight but were neutralized. A rifle loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition and a Bajaj motorcycle were recovered from the scene.

“Police in the area believe the recovered motorcycle belongs to the police officer currently in a coma in Kakamega hospital, who was attacked by a machete-wielding gang on the night of November 12, 2024, in Butere Township,” the DCI added.

The exhibits have been secured, and the bodies of the suspects have been moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and fingerprinting for identification.