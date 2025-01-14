Two children die in Tuesday morning inferno

Two children were burnt beyond recognition at the Karai Muslims village in Kikuyu Constituency in a mid-morning fire incident.

The fire that razed down the house to ashes couldn’t be contained as residents tried to fight the inferno that spread quickly.

The locals now want speedy investigations into the matter that has left them in shock and sorrow.

The villagers tried their best to fight the inferno but their efforts bore no fruits.

Investigations into the incident have begun.

Meanwhile, two suspected livestock thieves were killed by a mob after they were caught in the act at Eshianini village, Kakamega County.

Zephania Wamalwa, owner of the livestock recalls bumping the thieves in the act before screaming for help.

The area chief while acknowledging that the two have been terrorizing the village, however, cautioned residents against taking matters into their own hands.