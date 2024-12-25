Four pupils from Haroresa Primary school drown while swimming

Four pupils from Haroresa Primary School in Tana River have drowned while swimming.

The incident that occurred Tuesday at 5.30 pm was reported this morning at Waldena police station.

According to a police report, two bodies of a girl and a boy, both aged between 10 and 12 years, have been retrieved.

“ A male resident of Haroresa reported that four pupils of Haroresa primary school drowned yesterday while swimming at around 1730 hrs of 24/12/2024. A rescue team was mounted at around 1900 hrs. Two bodies of the following were retrieved a female aged 12 years and a male aged 10 years” reads the police report.

The search for the remaining two continues.

“ The other two are still missing and efforts to recover their bodies are in progress. The sub-county police commander and criminal investigation officer proceeded to the scene to gather more information. More information to follow” the report adds.

A similar incident has been reported at Kesses Sub County in Uasin Gishu, where a 27-year-old man drowned in a hotel swimming pool.

Dennis Kimutai Kemboi was part of a group of 20 young men who checked in at Karen Guest House in Saroiyot Sub-location, Kipchamo Location, Kesses Sub County, around 1 p.m. for a swimming session.

According to a female receptionist at the guest house, the drowning incident occurred while the group was swimming.

At around 4 p.m., it was discovered that Kemboi, who was swimming with the group, was found in the pool’s deep end.

One of the group members, Kevin Kipchumba, a 23-year-old man from Nandi and a cousin of the deceased, explained that they had been enjoying the swim until 4 p.m. when they noticed Kemboi, a boda boda rider from Chepkoilel Stage in Eldoret, was in the deeper part of the pool and had accidentally drowned.

“The body, which showed no visible physical injuries, has been moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret, awaiting a postmortem,” the report states.

Meanwhile, an unidentified adult body was found floating along the shore of Juba-Shehe Hamisi Beach at 7:00 a.m. by fishermen. The incident occurred at Roka Location, Matsangoni.