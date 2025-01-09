Two arrested in Endebess, ethanol seized

Police officers from Endebess Police Station have intercepted a lorry loaded with 32 drums of ethanol, concealed beneath 25 bags of maize and 20 bags of animal feed.

The operation followed a tip-off about a lorry suspected of transporting the illegal consignment

“Acting swiftly, the officers set up an ambush along the Suam-Kitale road, successfully stopping the vehicle. Upon escorting the truck back to the Endebess Police Station, a search revealed that the ethanol was cleverly concealed beneath 25 bags of maize and 20 bags of animal feed” the DCI said.

The driver, James Muriithi Kamau, 37, and his loader, Amos Mugambi, 27, were taken into custody and are undergoing processing before their appearance in court.

Meanwhile, the seized ethanol drums have been secured at the station, pending further action from Kenya Revenue Authority officials.

Illegal and unregulated use of ethanol in preparation of illicit brew by unscrupulous traders has in the past resulted in deaths,