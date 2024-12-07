Two arraigned for computer fraud over Sh1.8M bank heist

Two suspects accused of orchestrating a series of computer fraud activities were on [insert date] arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, facing multiple charges, including unlawful access to bank accounts and illegal transfer of funds.

The suspects, identified as Alex Kimaiyo Kiprono and Emmanuel Kipkoech Rotich, are alleged to have breached the security systems of a local financial institution. Through unauthorized access, the duo reportedly transferred over Ksh 1.8 million from a joint account.

Following their arrest, detectives filed a miscellaneous application seeking to detain Emmanuel Rotich for further investigations. The court granted the detectives five days to hold Rotich.

Meanwhile, Alex Kiprono was released on a Ksh 1 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 650,000.

The case highlights growing concerns over cybercrime targeting financial institutions, prompting law enforcement to tighten investigations into electronic fraud activities.