TV programmes to watch out for after re-branding of KBC

KBC Channel 1 TV has lined up fresh new programmes that will keep viewers entertained and informed following a mega re-launch.

Some of the programmes include Maza, a Kiswahili drama series set in the coastal town of Mombasa that will air from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.

Viewers will also enjoy, Zurura, a unique travel magazine that seeks to showcase various tourist destination as well as exploring diverse cultures and adventures. Zurura will air every Friday at 8pm.

And as they say old is gold, the rib cracking Vioja Mahakamani comedy show will also be making a comeback every Friday at 7.30pm.

Wrestling will be making a comeback on Kbc Television after 10 years where viewers will enjoy thrilling world class matches every Saturday at 8pm.

In the spirit of championing for local talent, Kenyan actors will light up your screens on Sinema Yetu as we bring you the most entertaining Kenyan movies every Saturday at 10.00pm.

Wildlife warriors, a programme that showcases various tourist destinations and animal species across the country will also be taking over your screens every Saturday at 6.30pm.

Every Sunday at 7.30pm viewers will wrap up the weekend by watching Lawama, a Kiswahili drama series depicting a real life situation of what families go through due to pressures of daily life with betrayals, relationships and blackmail taking centre stage.