Tusker’s Ryan Ogam out to keep his goal scoring form

Tusker FC’s November Player of The Month Ryan Ogam is eyeing a continued scoring streak in the first leg after smashing his target in seven matches.

Ogam scored a brilliant hat-trick on Sunday against Murang’a Seal in a FKF Premier League match, taking his tally for the season to 10 goals after ten rounds of matches despite playing in just seven of the ten.

Speaking after his hattrick heroics which took him three goals clear on the scoring chart, Ogam said: “I had targeted 10 goals in the first leg and I have already achieved that but there are seven more matches left to get halfway through the season. I hope that I will continue scoring more. I now must go back and set another target for the seven games. This was my second career hattrick, my first was in Division One and I dedicate it to my parents who have been very supportive to me.”

Last week on Friday, Ogam was named the club’s best player for November, walking home with a personalized trophy and a shopping voucher worth Ksh 50,000.

The striker beat teammates Shaphan Siwa, Ugandan George Kaddu, and club captain Charles Momanyi who had also been shortlisted for the award.

Ogam, in his debut season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) with Tusker FC opened top-tier goal account in the second match of the season, scoring a brace against Kariobangi Sharks.

He then followed it up with a goal against Kakamega Homeboyz to make it three goals in three league matches.

Despite suffering a slight injury set-back that saw him miss the matches against Kenya Police, FC Talanta, and Ulinzi Stars, Ogam returned against KCB at the end of October to bag two goals in the game and extend his tally to five goals.

He then added two more in the matches against Nairobi City Stars and Mara Sugar before the hattrick against Murang’a Seal.

Tusker Brands Marketing Manager Christine Kariuki congratulated Ogam on his win and said, “We are proud of Ogam’s dedication to play for the badge since joining the team. In his first season at Tusker, he is already showing that he is at the right place. We wish him and the team continued success for the rest of the season. Our unrelenting support towards making Tusker FC the best team in the league will continue, and we ask each and every one of you – the players, members of technical bench, and everyone else within the team- to continue playing their part in making this a reality.”

During the awarding last week, Ogam, whose blistering start with The Brewers also earned him his maiden call up with the national team for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against South Sudan, expressed his gratitude at winning the award, vowing to continue working hard at the club.

“It is so humbling to come to a club like Tusker and win such an award in your initial months in the team. It shows the confidence the team has in me and I will continue putting in great shifts to ensure we achieve our goals as a team. I am thankful to the management, the coaching staff, and also to my teammates for helping me to this point. We hope to build on our recent performance to ensure we have a good season,” he said.

The 12-time Kenyan champions currently sit third on the FKFPL standings with 18 points after 10 matches and play Mathare United on Saturday.