TSC announces vacancies for Primary, Secondary school teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has declared 5000 new teaching vacancies in Secondary and Primary schools.

In the latest notice of the availability of positions, the commission’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nancy Macharia, in an advert published in local dailies, disclosed that 4000 teachers will be deployed to Secondary schools while the other 1000 will go to Primary schools.

According to Dr. Macharia, the recruitment is in response to the need to have more educationists “to support the government policy of 100 percent transition of learners from primary to secondary school,”

“The teachers recruited will serve on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service.” She indicated

In addition to this number, the commission has declared another 2,987 and 927 vacancies for Primary and Secondary schools respectively to replace the teachers who have since exited the service.

“Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the to the Commission’s website www.tsc.go.ke under career not later than July 12th, 2021,” The commission announced in the advert.

But that’s not all, as the commission announced Tuesday that it has commenced the process of promotion and deployment of up to 1000 teachers in public primary schools.

Those who will be successful shall be appointed at T-scale 7, Grade C2 under the career progression guidelines and shall be deployed to schools where vacancies exist.