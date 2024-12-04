Trump’s pick to lead DEA withdraws saying he will remain a sheriff

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Chad Chronister, who currently serves as the sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida, pointed to “more work to be done” for those living there.

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration,” he wrote in a statement posted on X.

“I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” he added.

Chronister has spent more than three decades working in law enforcement.

He described Trump’s nomination as “the honour of a lifetime”.

Trump tapped Chronister to lead the administration on Saturday, writing in a Truth Social post that the Florida sheriff would help secure the border and reduce the trafficking of illegal drugs.

The DEA is responsible for enforcing drug laws and regulations for controlled substances.

Chronister is the second Trump nominee to withdraw from consideration for a role in the president-elect’s second administration.

Also from Florida, former Congressman Matt Gaetz announced he would withdraw his name from attorney general consideration – the top law enforcement officer in the US.

His nomination came as lawmakers debated whether to release an investigatory report on sexual misconduct and illicit drug use allegations made against him. Gaetz repeatedly denied the claims.

The Florida lawmaker cited the controversy surrounding his nomination “unfairly becoming a distraction” as the reason behind his withdrawal.