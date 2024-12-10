Triggerfish, UNESCO partner to empower African women in animation

Triggerfish, Africa’s leading animation studio, has teamed up with UNESCO to launch a groundbreaking initiative to advance women in the African animation industry.

Titled “The Creator Labs”, this historic collaboration seeks to address gender disparities and foster inclusivity in the dynamic world of animation.

The African film and audiovisual industries are experiencing rapid growth, contributing an estimated $5 billion (KSh. 646.2B) to the continent’s GDP and employing over 5 million people.

However, women, particularly those of colour, remain underrepresented in leadership roles within the animation sector.

Recognising the importance of addressing these challenges, Triggerfish – through their non-profit foundation – has joined forces with UNESCO to create a comprehensive capacity-building programme tailored specifically for women in animation across Africa.

“UNESCO’s publication on the African film sector highlighted a major gap in education and training across the continent – and it disproportionately affects women.

“The new partnership with Triggerfish Foundation is an important part of responding to these existing needs,” says Ernesto Ottone R, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture.

“Through technical and vocational education in animation production, we’ll contribute to enhancing career opportunities in TV and filmmaking among women.”

“Empowering African women in animation is not just a goal; it’s a necessity,” says Carina Lücke, Director of Triggerfish Foundation.

“Through this collaboration with UNESCO, we aim to advance gender equality in animation. By prioritising leadership positions throughout the pipeline, we’re not only cultivating creativity and innovation but also dismantling obstacles for a more inclusive and diverse industry.”

The Creator Labs are open to talent from across Africa and will offer a Director Lab for aspiring directors and an Animation Art Lab for artists.

Participants will have access to masterclass sessions led by award-winning industry professionals, small group mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities designed to empower talent in their growth into leadership roles within the animation sector.

Training materials developed through the labs will be made freely accessible online through the Triggerfish Academy, ensuring that aspiring African creatives everywhere can benefit from these valuable resources.

The Labs are being crafted with guidance from award-winning Directors and Art Directors to ensure impactful and enriching sessions.

Esteemed contributors include Ng’endo Mukii, Tshepo Moche, and Caroline Vos (Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+), Cinzia Angelini (Hit Pig!, Mila), Nadia Darries (Star Wars Visions Vol. 2, Lucasfilm), and many more pioneering African creators.

This partnership builds on Triggerfish’s 28 years of experience in the animation industry and UNESCO’s commitment to promoting gender equality and cultural diversity.

Together, they aim to create a more inclusive and vibrant animation sector that reflects the diverse voices and stories of the African continent.