Trevor Noah returns to host Grammys 2025

South African comedian and podcaster, Trevor Noah, will return to host the 67th annual Grammy awards to be held February 2.

Mr Noah will also serve as this year’s telecast producer.

After postponing the announcement of the nominations because of the Los Angeles wildfires. According to the Grammys CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, this year’s ceremony will continue with a “renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

Grammy Week has also been abbreviated and will focus on the MusiCares benefit, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala (which has become a fire-relief fundraiser) and the show itself.

To watch the ceremony in Kenya, follow the Recording Academy YouTube page for more information.

In an interview with Variety days before last year’s show, Noah was asked what the most nerve-wracking aspect of the job is for him .

“I know this sounds like a weird thing to say, but you don’t want to disappoint the artists that you love,” he replied. “Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyoncé going [shakes his head and scowls]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyoncé’s music, I would forever have that image in my head.

Adding, “If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online. But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard.”