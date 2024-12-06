Transitional justice in Morocco: King Mohammed VI calls for far-reaching and decisive reforms

On the occasion of the International Symposium on Transitional Justice, organized in Rabat to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission (IER), King Mohammed VI addressed a message to the participants, read by the President of the National Council for Human Rights, Amina Bouayach.

In this message, the King recalled the central role of the IER in the Kingdom’s democratic transition.

As an “essential pillar of democratic construction and transition”, the IER marked a break with past violations, while laying the foundations for the rule of law and solid institutions.

The Sovereign highlighted the unique approach adopted by Morocco, integrating the country’s cultural and historical specificities while aligning itself with international best practice.

This process has made it possible not only to compensate victims of human rights violations, but also to reconcile Moroccan society with its past, opening up an unprecedented space for public debate on far-reaching reforms.

Mohammed VI also affirmed the importance of “spatial justice”, integrated into the country’s development policies.

This vision has made it possible to transform marginalized regions into prosperous and attractive areas, as demonstrated by the success of the Southern Provinces, which have become models of sustainable development.

“Today, the world, through the voices of impartial observers, is witnessing the fruits of the development model at work in our Southern Provinces, which is fully in line with the ideal of solidarity, complementarity and spatial justice prevailing between the different regions of the Kingdom”, said HM the King, adding that “the physiognomy of our reclaimed provinces has changed for the better, enabling them to become an attractive area for investment, where development projects, major installations and large-scale facilities abound”.

Finally, the King underlined Morocco’s readiness to share its rich expertise with other countries, particularly in Africa and the Arab world, while continuing its efforts to consolidate human rights and strengthen the rule of law.

This international meeting brought together renowned national and international experts, who enriched the event with valuable recommendations for today’s world and for future generations.