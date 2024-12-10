Top security chiefs tour Wajir, Mandera after deadly militant attack

Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin Monday conducted a high-level security assessment in Wajir and Mandera Counties.

The visit comes in the wake of a deadly attack in Lafey Sub-County, Mandera, where a National Police Service (NPS) officer was fatally shot and a civilian seriously wounded by suspected militants.

The attackers also made away with the official police vehicle used by the officer.

Accompanying DIG Masengeli were the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), Ransom Loolmodoni, SAIG, Director of Operations at DCI Richard Mwaura, AIG Commander of the Special Operations Group Emitundo Pharise and other senior security officials.

The security team visited the scene of the attack to assess the situation and coordinate measures to enhance security in the volatile region.

The incident underscores the growing threat posed by militants operating in border areas, particularly targeting security personnel and civilians.

The government has pledged to bolster security operations in Mandera and Wajir Counties, aiming to restore calm and deter further attacks.

Security agencies continue to pursue the perpetrators, vowing to recover the stolen police vehicle and bring those responsible to justice.

The visit highlights the government’s commitment to addressing insecurity in northern Kenya, which has seen an uptick in cross-border militant activities.