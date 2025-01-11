County NewsNews

Three killed, 41 injured in Londiani-Kisumu road accident

Three people have died in a road accident along Londiani-Kisumu road.

According to reports, the accident occurred at approximately 4:20 AM Saturday morning, involving a Dreamline bus traveling from Mombasa to Busia.

The bus, which was carrying 44 passengers, lost control while negotiating a bend and crashed, landing on its left side.

41 passengers were injured and immediately rushed to Londian Sub-county Hospital for medical treatment. Many of the injured sustained serious injuries.

Traffic personnel are currently at the scene, and the driver of the bus has been apprehended for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have pledged to provide further updates as they continue to manage the situation.

 

KCSE 2024: More candidates achieve grade A, greater number gain direct entry to university

