Three die in Malindi aircraft crash

By KBC Correspondent
Three people have been confirmed dead after a light aircraft crashed moment after taking off at Kwachocha area near the Malindi international Airport.

Those who died included a woman who was hit by the propeller of the aircraft andtwo others who were near the accident scene.

Three occupants in the aircraft sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Malindi Tawfiq hospital in Malindi town.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro, Kilifi County Commander Joseph Ongaya Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and Kaloleni MP Paul Katana are among those who arrived at the scene moment after the accident.

Mung’aro consoled with the family members who lost their loved ones and wished those who sustained injuries a quick recovery.

He said the accident investigators were on their way and should be given time to conduct their investigations to establish the root cause of the accident.

Mnyazi on her part said they were waiting for the experts to come and conduct their investigations and called for cooperation from members of the public in the area.

The County Commander Said they will not leave the scene until investigators complete their work and called for cooperation from the residents.

 

