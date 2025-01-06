Three dead, 24 injured in Murang’a road accident

Three people lost their lives, and 24 others were seriously injured this morning in a tragic road accident involving two matatus at Wanjii area along the Murang’a-Nairobi road.

According to preliminary investigations, a matatu belonging to Nakonns Sacco, en route to Othaya in Nyeri, collided with a Murang’a Shuttle Sacco matatu heading to Nairobi. The Nakonns vehicle then plunged into River Maragua.

Murang’a North Traffic Base Commander, Kennedy Muthamia, confirmed the incident, stating that two women died on the spot, while a male passenger succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

“Most of the injured passengers, especially those from the Nakonns matatu, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Murang’a Level 5 Hospital for treatment,” Muthamia said.

The accident occurred at 6:20 AM when the Nakonns driver, reportedly speeding, failed to negotiate a bend, leading to the collision.

“The Nakonns matatu hit the Murang’a Shuttle matatu on its side before losing control and plunging into the river,” he added.

Some passengers aboard the Nakonns matatu reported that they had warned the driver earlier about his reckless driving.

A boda boda operator, Jefferson Murimi, who witnessed the crash, also blamed the Nakonns driver for speeding, especially at the dangerous bend.

“KeNHA should consider erecting speed bumps at this section of the road to prevent future accidents,” he said.

Esther Njeri, a stage attendant for Murang’a Shuttle Sacco, noted that their vehicle had departed the stage at 6:00 AM with 14 passengers. The matatu overturned on the road following the collision.

She called on the government to enforce stricter measures, including ensuring all public service vehicles are equipped with functioning speed governors.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the conditions of the injured and are investigating the incident further.