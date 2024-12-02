Three arrested in Kisumu-Nairobi Road robbery sting

Police in Kisumu have arrested three suspects believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing commuters along the Kisumu-Nairobi road near the CFAO Center.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 27, were apprehended during a sting operation led by undercover officers from Kasagam Police Station.

The gang of five reportedly ambushed the officers with crude weapons, unaware they were engaging armed law enforcement in an orchestrated operation to dismantle their activities.

Three of the suspects, realizing they were outmatched, surrendered and dropped their weapons.

The other two managed to escape but have since been identified and are being pursued by authorities, who have urged them to surrender.

The arrested suspects include Elly Omondi Oyugi and Isaac Ochieng, both 22 years old, who are now in police custody pending arraignment.

Wesley John Oyugi, 27, sustained injuries during the confrontation and is currently undergoing treatment under police supervision.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing.

The operation underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring safety along the Kisumu-Nairobi corridor, which has seen a rise in incidents of robbery targeting motorists and pedestrians.

The arrests have been lauded by residents, who expressed relief at the intervention, and authorities have reiterated their call for community support in reporting criminal activity to ensure swift action.