Thika Cloth Mills’ Efforts to Strengthen Kenyan Cotton industry through the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” Initiative

Thika Cloth Mills, one of Kenya’s largest textile industries, is leading a bold initiative to revive the cotton sector through the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya campaign. With a vision to restore cotton farming to its former glory, the company has embarked on a nationwide tour of cotton-growing regions, including Siaya and Busia counties.

Thika Cloth Mills has pledged to guarantee a ready market for farmers, offering a competitive price of Ksh 72 per kilogram, up from the previous Ksh 52. This move, combined with efforts to revive ginneries and enhance value addition, is breathing new life into Kenya’s cotton industry.

The company’s Cotton Development Manager, Hesbon Olwenyi, revealed that two ginneries have been inspected, and the company is investing in their operational capacity.

“With functional ginneries, farmers can separate lint from seeds, allowing them to benefit from additional products like oil and seed cake,” Olwenyi said.

This value addition promises to significantly increase farmers’ earnings. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the introduction of second-hand clothes (mitumba), which led to the decline of local textile industries, but expressed optimism that partnerships between the government, textile companies, and farmers could revive cotton farming.

Thika Cloth Mills has been instrumental in supporting cotton farmers by providing free BT cotton seeds, pesticides, and financial assistance. Over the past two years, the company has invested Ksh 70 million in seeds and inputs, boosting production and farmer confidence. In Siaya County, the company has revived a small ginnery by purchasing new rollers.

Meanwhile, in Busia’s Luanda Samia Subcounty, farmer Benjamin Onyango is optimistic about his three-acre cotton crop, which is currently in the flowering stage. However, he cited pest invasions and inadequate government support in providing extension services, seeds, and pesticides as key challenges.

Zedekiah Adul, secretary of the Madiany Ginnery in Siaya, lauded Thika Cloth Mills for its unwavering support. “Without their intervention, we would not have returned to cotton farming,” Adul said, highlighting how brokers and private ginners had previously exploited farmers.

The ginnery, which is being fitted with more rollers and parts, has also received some support from the Siaya County Government, though Adul urged the county to prioritize timely support to align with farming seasons.

Farmers near Lake Victoria are optimistic about the resurgence of cotton farming, citing the region’s favorable year-round rainfall. Many are shifting from maize to cotton due to its profitability. Despite these strides, farmers emphasize the need for improved government coordination, timely provision of seeds and pesticides, and enhanced extension services to sustain momentum.

The Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative has also extended to manufacturing. Thika Cloth Mills has secured government tenders to produce uniforms for disciplined forces, including the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), police, prisons, and the National Youth Service (NYS), as well as school uniforms. These contracts provide a stable market for cotton products and create a ripple effect that benefits farmers.

In Busia, the sight of cotton fields returning to life is rekindling hope among farmers like Onyango. While challenges persist, such as pest management and inconsistent support from local authorities, partnerships with private industries and cooperatives are proving transformative. Farmers now view cotton farming as a viable livelihood, with many abandoning traditional crops like maize.

Adul expressed gratitude for the collaboration between private textile industries and farmers’ cooperative societies. “This partnership has reignited the cotton industry. We are finally reaping the benefits of our hard work,” he said. However, he emphasized the need for long-term planning by the government to ensure timely support.

The revival of the cotton industry symbolizes more than economic rejuvenation—it represents the restoration of a critical value chain that connects farmers, industries, and markets. As Thika Cloth Mills continues its efforts, there is growing hope that Kenya will reclaim its place as a regional textile powerhouse, fulfilling the vision of Buy Kenya, Build Kenya.