Christmas message: President Ruto and First Lady honour health workers, teachers

President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachael have called on Kenyans to embrace the true spirit of Christmas, focusing on gratitude, selfless love, and giving.

In the Christmas video message, the President took the opportunity to honour select men and women across various professions for their selfless service, which has made a significant contribution to nation-building.

Health workers, teachers and those involved in the affordable housing programme were among those celebrated for their hard work, determination and dedication to building a stronger, united, secure and prosperous Kenya.

“Because of their hard work determination and dedication, there is evidence before us that the work of building a stronger, more united secure and prosperous Kenya is underway,” Ruto stated.

The two also praised the efforts of those participating in key initiatives led by the President and the First Lady, including the ongoing tree planting programme to combat climate change and the kitchen garden projects aimed at ensuring food security in schools and homes.

The President further urged Kenyans to embrace the power of unity and solidarity.

“Our actions affirm the power of unity, solidarity and compassion, don’t (Kenyans) hesitate to perform acts of friendship and kindness. Experience the miracle of giving by giving. Together we will do great deeds for our nation and warm every Kenyan heart”.

They concluded by wishing Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous New Year 2025.

Watch the full Christmas message to Kenyans