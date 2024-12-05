There will be no corruption in SHA, President declares

There will be no corruption in the Social Health Authority (SHA) as long as I am President, President William Ruto has declared.

The President said the government is determined to eliminate corruption in the country to ensure Kenyans get value for their money in all sectors, including health.

He pointed out that SHA has been properly organised to eradicate corruption that crippled the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“I want to assure the country that the challenges of fraud and corruption that bedevilled the NHIF will never be part of our universal healthcare plan as long as I am in charge,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the official opening of the Kilifi International Investment Conference in Vipingo, Kilifi County, on Thursday.

He dismissed claims of fraudulent procurement of the National Equipment Service Programme from which counties will buy hospital kits.

He said the procurement process was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Health and county governments, with no county compelled to sign contracts with any of the seven contracted suppliers.

“There is no obligation on any county to get equipment from any supplier. There is also no single supplier; there are seven suppliers,” he added.

President Ruto explained that counties are free to select the equipment they need and can also buy it from suppliers of their choice.

He emphasised that the National Government is collaborating with counties to ensure Kenyans receive the best services they deserve.

At the same time, he noted that the Kilifi County International Investment Conference demonstrates that counties are becoming key drivers of Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“Devolution has provided us with a unique opportunity and the capacity to empower the grassroots by unlocking untapped socio-economic potential,” he said.

To sustain this progress, the President said the government is building flagship Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Busia, Eldoret, Murang’a and Kirinyaga, all of which are over 50% complete.

He further stated that the government has licensed 39 Special Economic Zones, including 10 at the Coast, to attract investors, unlock counties’ potential, drive growth and create jobs.

“The government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that all counties across Kenya harness their unique endowments and capitalise on their undeniable potential to attract investment and emerge as powerful engines of national growth and development,” he said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to utilise digital platforms for productive purposes, including earning a living.

“Many people would want to use the digital space for other purposes and to insult others. But we can as well use it for positive purposes,” he said.

He highlighted the potential of the digital economy to support creatives, create youth employment and expand opportunities in e-commerce.

The President said he had signed the Division of Revenue Bill into law, allocating Ksh387 billion in shared revenues to counties.

He assured counties that the government is committed to disbursing funds promptly to enable devolved units to deliver essential services.

Present at the event were Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Trade) and Hassan Joho (Mining), Governors Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), and Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), among others.

Mr Joho pointed out that the government is focused on unlocking Kilifi County’s mining potential.

The Mining Cabinet Secretary urged Kenyans to refrain from spreading negative information about the country, pointing out that such actions deter potential investors.

Mr Mvurya highlighted the government’s efforts to create a favourable environment for investors, citing ongoing infrastructure development as a key enabler.